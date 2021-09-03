New commercial
None reported.
Commercial additions, alterations
OFFICE BUILDING: 406 E. Pinhook Road; owner, St. Patrick Church; description, none listed; applicant, Eugene M. Sellers Jr.; contractor, JB Mouton Inc.; $817,417.
OTHER: 214 Rue Louis XIV; owner, Stellar Beauty Studios & Institute; description, cosmetology school; applicant, Ryan Rohrberger and Keisha Barras; contractor, Chase Group Construction; $385,000.
OTHER: 1331 Jefferson St., owner, Desormeaux Foundation; description, parking lot; applicant, RAH Homes & Construction; contractor, RAH Homes; $10,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 444 Industrial Parkway, owner, Johnathan Falgout; description, renovated sports and fitness; applicant and contractor, Jalen James; $1,500.
OFFICE BUILDING: 3861 Ambassador Caffery Parkway; owner, Hargroder Equity Partners; description, alteration for third floor; applicant, James O. Ziler; contractor, BP Builders; $80,850.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 4809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 410; owner, Landmark Health Care Facilities; description, interior alterations; applicant and contractor, Carolyn Stansbury Interiors; $40,000.
OTHER: 2315 Kaliste Saloom Road; owner and applicant, Southern Theatres Grand Ambassador; description, work on auditoriums; contractor, MAPP LLC, $0.
New houses
1320 Rue Des Babineaux, Scott: Jared Dulplichain, $80,000.
304 Dunnottar Place: Khoa Nguyen, $387,000.
103 Keeneland Lane: Arbor House Group, $333,000.
109 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $225,000.
111 La Butte St., Carencro: Zaubrecher Builders, $150,000.
309 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard: DSLD, $211,500.
101 Winthrop Row: CJS Custom Builders, $414,000.
304 Mulholland Lane, Duson: DSLD, $126,000.
305 Mulholland Lane, Duson: DSLD, $171,000.
306 Mulholland Lane, Duson: DSLD, $171,000.
200 Atmos Energy Drive: DSLD, $225,000.
203 Atmos Energy Drive: DSLD, $265,500.
406 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $265,500.
205 Grassy Meadows Lane: DSLD, $229,500.
223 Treescape Drive: Lancaster Construction, $279,000.
302 Mulholland Lane, Duson: $189,000.
121 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $243,000.
111 Murphy Lane, Duson: DSLD, $202,500.
123 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $216,000.
210 Ridgecroft Drive: Morrell & Camie Broussard, $319,500.
126 Cherrywood Drive: Lancaster Construction, $270,000.
104 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $270,000.
111 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $180,000.
119 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $229,500.
113 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $211,500.
115 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $306,000.
117 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $207,000.
106 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $247,500.
108 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $225,000.
110 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $198,000.
112 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $216,000.
133 Gable Crest Drive: Manuel Builders, $207,000.
208 Sojourner Drive: Manuel Buiders, $175,500.
114 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $270,000.
118 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $202,500.
120 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $247,500.
122 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $193,500.
103 Willow Oak Drive: DR Horton, $211,500.
101 Murphy Lane, Duson: DSLD, $184,500.
502 Sandy Bay, Broussard: Heath Homes, $254,203.
122 Nellies Lane, Broussard: guest house.
233 Whispering Meadows, Broussard: AM Design, $229,789.
414 Sandy Bay, Broussard: EJ Rock Construction, $272,843.