Commercial additions, alterations

OFFICE BUILDING: 406 E. Pinhook Road; owner, St. Patrick Church; description, none listed; applicant, Eugene M. Sellers Jr.; contractor, JB Mouton Inc.; $817,417. 

OTHER: 214 Rue Louis XIV; owner, Stellar Beauty Studios & Institute; description, cosmetology school; applicant, Ryan Rohrberger and Keisha Barras; contractor, Chase Group Construction; $385,000. 

OTHER: 1331 Jefferson St., owner, Desormeaux Foundation; description, parking lot; applicant, RAH Homes & Construction; contractor, RAH Homes; $10,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 444 Industrial Parkway, owner, Johnathan Falgout; description, renovated sports and fitness; applicant and contractor, Jalen James; $1,500. 

OFFICE BUILDING: 3861 Ambassador Caffery Parkway; owner, Hargroder Equity Partners; description, alteration for third floor; applicant, James O. Ziler; contractor, BP Builders; $80,850. 

MEDICAL OFFICE: 4809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 410; owner, Landmark Health Care Facilities; description, interior alterations; applicant and contractor, Carolyn Stansbury Interiors; $40,000. 

OTHER: 2315 Kaliste Saloom Road; owner and applicant, Southern Theatres Grand Ambassador; description, work on auditoriums; contractor, MAPP LLC, $0. 

New houses

1320 Rue Des Babineaux, Scott: Jared Dulplichain, $80,000. 

304 Dunnottar Place: Khoa Nguyen, $387,000.

103 Keeneland Lane: Arbor House Group, $333,000. 

109 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $225,000. 

111 La Butte St., Carencro: Zaubrecher Builders, $150,000. 

309 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard: DSLD, $211,500. 

101 Winthrop Row: CJS Custom Builders, $414,000. 

304 Mulholland Lane, Duson: DSLD, $126,000.

305 Mulholland Lane, Duson: DSLD, $171,000.

306 Mulholland Lane, Duson: DSLD, $171,000.

200 Atmos Energy Drive: DSLD, $225,000.

203 Atmos Energy Drive: DSLD, $265,500.

406 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $265,500. 

205 Grassy Meadows Lane: DSLD, $229,500. 

223 Treescape Drive: Lancaster Construction, $279,000. 

302 Mulholland Lane, Duson: $189,000.

121 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $243,000.

111 Murphy Lane, Duson: DSLD, $202,500. 

123 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $216,000.

210 Ridgecroft Drive: Morrell & Camie Broussard, $319,500.

126 Cherrywood Drive: Lancaster Construction, $270,000.

104 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $270,000. 

111 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $180,000. 

119 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $229,500.

113 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $211,500.  

115 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $306,000. 

117 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $207,000. 

106 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $247,500. 

108 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $225,000. 

110 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $198,000. 

112 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $216,000. 

133 Gable Crest Drive: Manuel Builders, $207,000.

208 Sojourner Drive: Manuel Buiders, $175,500. 

114 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $270,000.

118 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $202,500.

120 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $247,500.

122 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $193,500.

103 Willow Oak Drive: DR Horton, $211,500.

101 Murphy Lane, Duson: DSLD, $184,500. 

502 Sandy Bay, Broussard: Heath Homes, $254,203. 

122 Nellies Lane, Broussard: guest house. 

233 Whispering Meadows, Broussard: AM Design, $229,789.

414 Sandy Bay, Broussard: EJ Rock Construction, $272,843. 

