The owner of Super 1 Foods stores in Acadiana is offering $50 company gift cards to employee-partners who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.

Brookshire Grocery Co. is also paying employees while getting vaccinated and are hosting vaccine clinics to ensure accessibility, company officials said Tuesday morning.

“Our goal is to give employee-partners the opportunity to be vaccinated so we can return to our normal protocols and operations,” BGC company chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire said.

Super 1 announced in February it would give employee-partners $100 gift cards and all hourly and logistical employees who worked the week of the February winter storm an extra $5 per hour for appreciation pay. The pay raise was on top of the $1 an hour raise still being offered during the cononavirus pandemic.

Super 1 Foods has 13 stores in Acadiana, including two stores in Lafayette and one in Carencro, Scott and Youngsville.