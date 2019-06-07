With a number of businesses set to open this summer, Northgate Mall may have found its new role on Lafayette's north side as an incubator for minority startup businesses.
It's welcome news for north side residents, who saw the Walmart Supercenter close this spring and other businesses close their doors. A gift shop, Let Your Light Shine, has already opened inside the mall, and other businesses that will open include a fast food restaurant, a women's swimwear boutique, an event center, a boxing gym and a skin care business.
Northgate won't lure the big box retailers like it did when it was was a more popular shopping destination, but it's bringing more commerce to the most economically distresses area of the city.
"I think if we keep pushing and keep trying to make the north side great, we'll get it to where is used to be," said Tamika Babineaux, who along with a partner will open Le Béni, an event center, at the mall. "It'll take a lot of people to get there. You have to keep promoting your business. Nothing happens overnight, but I definitely think the north side will be back the way it used to be."