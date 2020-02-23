Dozens of people were laid off last week at PHI, the Lafayette-based company that provides helicopter services for the oilfield, KADN reports.
The TV station reported that 78 employees were laid off Thursday.
Many of those had long tenure with the company, with the average age for those affected being 50, according to documents obtained by News 15.
"We recently made the difficult decision to reduce our staffing levels to align with customer and business requirements and ensure a sustainable future for our organization,” PHI said in a statement to the TV station.
PHI, like many oilfield service companies in the region, has faced financial struggles in recent years because of the downturn in the oilfield.
The publicly-traded company, which has headquarters at 2001 SE Evangeline Thruway, shuttles people and equipment to and from offshore drilling platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and foreign countries. Customers include Shell, BP, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
PHI filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March of 2019 to deal with a $500 million debt.
Company officials announced in September PHI had exited bankruptcy and reduced its debt by $500 million. The company got federal approval of its reorganization, which included the retirement of CEO and board chairman Al Gonsoulin and PHI's unsecured creditors owning 100% of the company's equity.
But in November, just one month later, PHI's newly named CEO Lance Bospflug resigned.
PHI restructured the CEO position to make room for two people — Scott McCarty and Bob Tamburino, both of whom have “been closely integrated with our business since the early stages of the restructuring process and are committed to driving our core organizational values,” according to a letter from PHI Americas.
Last week's layoffs at PHI came as a shock to employees, who told News 15 they were caused not just by the state of the economy but also questionable business practices.
PHI started in 1949 and has grown into a global operation that includes a medical services division.
The company's stock has shown a steady decline over the last five years.
PHI's stock was trading at about $71.76 per share on Feb. 20, 2015, compared to about $19.89 per share when the market closed on Friday.