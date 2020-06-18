A former bingo hall on the north side of Lafayette has been sold for $1.07 million, records show.
Real estate broker Ken Simeral with Simeral Properties bought the old Metro Bingo building at 3127 NE Evangeline Thruway from previous owners Julie Nachman, Michael Vallery and Billy Vallery, according to documents filed Thursday with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The bingo hall closed early last year, according to previous reports.
Simeral, a real estate broker who is part of the I-49 task force, will lease the building to a business but did not offer details.
“This will be a great addition for upper Lafayette,” he said. “It’ll be a good thing.”