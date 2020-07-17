The Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s Job Fair scheduled for Aug. 6 will be a virtual event due to the rising cases of COVID-19, the agency announced.
The event will be 9 a.m-2 p.m. via Brazen online software, which allows job seekers to create a profile and upload a resume. During the event job seekers will be able to participate in text-based chats with hiring managers via smartphone, tablet or desktop. A video chat option may also be available.
“The LEDA Job Fair is even more important now given the job losses seen in the region due to COVID-19 and the energy downturn,” says Gregg Gothreaux, LEDA President and CEO. “The Virtual LEDA Job Fair is part of ongoing efforts in the region to connect our displaced workers with companies who are hiring for positions from entry-level to experienced.”
Now in its twenty-fifth year, the LEDA Job Fair continues to be the largest job recruitment event in Acadiana. Since its inception, hundreds of Acadiana’s top employers have successfully recruited job candidates at the one-day event.
The LEDA Job Fair is free to job seekers. Online registration is available at: www.lafayette.org/jobfair.
In advance of the job fair, LEDA will host a Virtual Preparation Workshop at 9 a.m. July 30 via Zoom. Pre-registration is required. Visit 2020ledajobfairprep.eventbrite.com to register.