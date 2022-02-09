Lafayette will be a “really great market” for Aldi once its first store officially opens Thursday, a company vice president said.
The first of what could be three stores in Lafayette will open at 9 a.m. at 4518 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, ending months of speculation and construction in the space in the Caffery Center shopping center.
“We think that Lafayette is going to be a really great market,” said Heather Moore, division vice president for Aldi. “We were looking at lots of different markets, and this one just fell into place earlier. There’s a lot of Aldi activity going on in Louisiana.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 12,000-square-foot store will be at 8:30 a.m. before the store’s 9 a.m. opening. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of Aldi products and a gift card. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 gift card.
It’s the first Aldi store to open in Louisiana and the first sign that the popular grocer could become a major player in the grocery industry in Louisiana. Other stores will follow with the New Iberia store set to open this spring and others in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans markets later this year or early next year.
Aldi will open its second Lafayette store at 3210 Louisiana Ave. next to the RaceTrac this summer. The company also bought 3 acres on Ambassador Caffery Parkway across from the Walmart Supercenter in October in what would be a third Lafayette store.
The stores are part of the company’s aggressive growth strategy into the Gulf South region, which involves opening 20 stores along with a distribution center just east of Mobile, Alabama, Moore said.
The German supermarket chain, which opened its first U.S. store in 1976 and wants to be the third-largest grocer in the country by 2022 behind Walmart and Kroger, specializes in fast-moving grocery items instead of the wide variety carried in traditional supermarkets. A typical Aldi will carry about 1,300 items stocked on four or five aisles with spacious checkouts and without services like a pharmacy or in-store bank.
The Lafayette store will have 90% Aldi-exclusive label products but still carry local name brand products, officials said, such as Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, Crystal’s Hot Sauce and Blue Plate mayonnaise,
“The biggest thing we always say with Aldi is the price will bring you in and the quality will bring you back,” Moore said. “You’re going to notice that our prices are significantly below the competition. We can save our customers a lot of money. But we know prices are only part of the equation. Everything we do here is to stretch our grocery customers’ dollars.”
The store will have 30 employees with just over half of them full-time, Moore said.