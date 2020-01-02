Demolition has begun on the downtown Lafayette building that will Handy Stop Market & Cafe, which is expected to open this spring.
The business will be housed in the 3,500-square-foot building at 441 Jefferson St. that was once a Heymann's Department Store. Bradley Cruice, founder of Healthy Acadiana and board member of the Acadiana Food Alliance, is the owner.
The store will offer produce, meats and dairy products along with general merchandise, prepared meals, smoothies, pressed juices, coffee, tea, and sweets. It will also feature a drive-thru and on-site parking.
"I'm extremely excited to finally get the project started," Cruice said. "After countless hours of research, preparation, collaboration, and prayers we have begun. It is very important to me to do things right the first time as we prepare to meet the grocery needs of those in our community."
