The annual Festival des Fleurs de Louisiane will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Blackham Coliseum.
The festival is the only fundraiser each year for the Ira Nelson Horticulture Center, and it will have 70-75 booths offering plants, shrubs, annuals, perennials, roses, daylilies, hibiscus, orchids, herbs and others, said Babette Werner, committee chair of Festival des Fleurs de Louisiane.
Also available for sale are garden supplies and accessories, pottery, tools, gardening books and art, unique gifts, ornamental pieces, and a Festival t-shirt.
Werner discussed the festival with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
There will be children’s planting activities, flower designs and horticulture samples by the Lafayette Garden Club. The Orchid Society and Bonsai Society of Acadiana will have displays. Nel’s Creole Connection, Le Papillion Cajun Soul Food, and Sneaux to Geaux will have food trucks on site.
New this year will be The Society for Louisiana Irises presenting its Louisiana Iris Show at the festival on Saturday. Guests can view hundreds of Louisiana Iris blooms on display and the chance to purchase some for your yard.
Tickets are $5. The first 300 people who attend will get a free sunpatien plant.