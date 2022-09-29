Kiwana McClung has been named chief diversity officer at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette
She will oversee the Office for Campus Diversity and also lead the university’s focus on fostering diversity, equity and inclusion among students, faculty and staff. Another emphasis will be ensuring that underrepresented groups have equal access to educational opportunities and resources.
McClung, who joined the university in 2013 and was named to the position on an interim basis in November, is an associate professor in the School of Architecture and Design. She will remain a faculty member and plans to teach two courses per academic year.
Trey Richoux has been named senior vice president, innovative director at M C Bank and will develop and oversee the bank’s new products, services and vendor management.
Richoux was the chief operating officer at ROAM Destinations, a venture-backed network of boutique RV parks and campgrounds. He was also was the president of Scale Workspace, an advanced manufacturing focused co-working space in downtown New Orleans. Richoux is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi.