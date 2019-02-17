BATON ROUGE AREA
La Capitol Federal Credit Union has promoted Amy Welch to vice president of indirect lending and collections.
She was indirect lending manager. Welch has been with La Capitol for more than six years and has 14 years of experience in indirect lending and collections and 22 years in the banking industry.
Scott Kirkpatrick, an attorney at Roedel Parson's Baton Rouge office, has been named chair of the board of governors by the Baton Rouge General Foundation.
He has served on the board since 2015 and is also an ex officio member of Baton Rouge General's board of trustees.
New members to the foundation's board of governors are Laura Parr, president of Baton Rouge General's auxiliary board and a volunteer, and Jim Purgerson Jr., senior vice president and senior lending officer of Citizens Bank & Trust Co. They will serve a three-year term.
Other members of the board include Rick Bond, of Bond Construction Co., vice chair; Michael Albritton, of ASA Properties, secretary; Patrice Jones, a certified public accountant and community activist, treasurer; Gwen Hamilton, of New Schools for Baton Rouge, immediate past chair; Sandra Holub, of Albemarle Foundation; Mark Goodson, of CSRS Inc.; Rick Lipscomb, of WHLC Architecture; Phyllis McLaurin, retired from JPMorgan Chase and a community volunteer; Dr. Ernest J. Mencer, retired director of the Baton Rouge General Regional Burn Center; Keith O’Neill, of Culinary & Nutrition Solutions at HHS Inc.; Bart Phillips, of Baton Rouge Cargo Services Inc.; Dr. William Russell, of the Baton Rouge General Pennington Cancer Center; and Edgardo Tenreiro, ex officio member and president and CEO of Baton Rouge General.
Angela Hintz has been named by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana as vice president, project management office and integrated services.
Hintz was vice president of the enterprise project management office with Medecision's Dallas office, a health management company that offers a population health management system. Hintz has more than 20 years of experience in project management, operations and information technology. Hintz earned her bachelor's degree in business administration, with a concentration in management information systems, at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Van R. Mayhall Jr., a business and corporate attorney with Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson LLP was elected president of the board of directors of the Bocage Racquet Club.
Other officers are Shannon Hattier, a career coach at East Ascension High School, vice president; Amy McGimsey, chief operating officer at Postlethwaite & Netterville, secretary; and Bradley Lowe, vice president of finance for Aptim Corp., treasurer.
Summit Electric Supply has named Skeet Spangler as engineering, procurement and construction director in Baton Rouge.
He was director of capital projects for Nexans.
Norman Chenevert, representing the Downtown Development District, has been elected as chairman of the Visit Baton Rouge board of directors.
Other officers are Scott Michelet, representing the Baton Rouge Lodging Association, vice chairman; Claude Reynaud, representing Preserve Louisiana, secretary/treasurer; and Flynn Foster, representing the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, immediate past chairman.
Recently appointed board members and the organizations they represent are Ben Blackwell, Baton Rouge Lodging Association, and Mary Stein, the Metropolitan Council.
Also serving on Visit Baton Rouge’s board are Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis, representing the Metropolitan Council; Mickey Freiberg, representing the Louisiana Restaurant Association — Baton Rouge Chapter; Mark Drennen, representing the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge; and the Rev. Lee T. Wesley, representing the Mayor-President.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
The Bureau of Governmental Research elected to chair its board of directors Ludovico Feoli, executive director of the Center for Inter-American Policy and Research at Tulane University.
Other officers are Norma Grace, retired vice chancellor for economic development from the University of New Orleans, vice chair; H. Merritt Lane III, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Canal Barge Co. Inc., secretary; Maureen Clary, director of asset management with Corporate Realty Inc., treasurer; Nathalie G. Simon, special counsel to the CEO and president — public policy initiatives at Laitram LLC, assistant secretary; and Anne Baños, deputy director of the New Orleans Museum of Art, assistant treasurer.
New board members, who will serve for a three-year term, are Tara Adams, director of marketing and social innovation at the Women’s Business Enterprise Council; Gary L. Lorio, executive vice president and senior regional president at Hancock Whitney Bank; and Jennifer Roberts, executive director of the New Orleans Early Education Network.
Starting a second three-year term are Charmaine Caccioppi, executive vice president and chief operating officer of United Way of Southeast Louisiana; Leah N. Engelhardt, partner at Chaffe McCall LLP; Todd McDonald, vice president of strategy and board member at Liberty Bank; Melissa Sawyer, co-founder and executive director/CEO of the Youth Empowerment Project; and Steven W. Usdin, founding member of Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver LLC.
Returning members are Christine Albert, Susan G. Brennan, Kelly R. Brown, Andrea Chen, Jaimmé A. Collins, Hardy B. Fowler, Louis M. Freeman Jr., Alex Gershanik, Hunter Hill, Andrew R. Lee, Martin Mayer, Jennifer Medbery, Jennifer M. Neil, Slade Simons, Blake J. Stanfill, Larry Washington and Dennis Woltering.
Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, has named Lindsey Brickeen as director of case management, overseeing the team that plans, assesses, monitors and manages patient care.
Brickeen was an emergency room nurse at Touro & Slidell Memorial for the past 10 years. She worked concurrently as a case manager since 2015. Brickeen earned a degree in business administration from Southeastern Louisiana University and graduated from the Charity School of Nursing at Delgado Community College in New Orleans.
Brown & Brown Gulf States, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown Inc., has named Emily Jordan as vice president, marketing.
The New Orleans native had lived in Atlanta and worked for Brown & Brown of Georgia in its Duluth office as marketing leader and has been in the insurance business for more than 25 years.
AROUND SOUTHEAST LA.
The Louisiana Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus has installed as its chairman Eric Edwards, of the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Other officers are Timothy Bush, of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, vice chairman; Arlene Gould, of the Natchitoches Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau, secretary; Stacy Brown, of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, treasurer; and Paul Arrigo, of Visit Baton Rouge, immediate past chairman.
David Duplantier, a retired Mandeville attorney, and John L. McLure, a retired attorney from Woodworth, have been reappointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to the State Civil Service Commission.
Duplantier represents the First Congressional District and McLure the Fifth Congressional District. Both will serve their fourth term on the commission. At the Civil Service Commission meeting Jan. 9, Duplantier was re-elected as chairman.