Lafayette-based C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates LLC has named Gary O’Neal as grants manager with the company's Baton Rouge team.
O'Neal has six years of experience in grants writing; consulting and management; cost analysis; and public outreach and community leadership, particularly in disaster recovery and resilience building. After being with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, he pivoted to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness where he started as a volunteer. He worked throughout parishes and municipalities in Louisiana. He attended LSU and holds certified flood plain manager certification and is also a notary public for the community.
Kean Miller has named Charles J. “Chuck” Boudreaux Jr. as a partner in its Lafayette office, continuing its expansion in the Acadiana region.
Boudreaux is a Lafayette business, health care and medical malpractice defense attorney with 40 years of experience representing physicians; health care facilities; single specialty and multiple specialty clinics; health care-related foundations and allied health professionals in a variety of business agreements; transactional and regulatory matters; regulatory hearings; and health care litigation matters. He earned his bachelor's degree from LSU and juris doctorate from LSU's Law Center.