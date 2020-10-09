New commercial

APARTMENT: 104 Global Circle, Lafayette; Lafayette Elderly Housing LLLP, owner and applicant; description, Villas of Lafayette; Olympia Construction Inc., contractor; $5,800,000.

STORE: 6600 Johnston St., Lafayette; Arthur Leblanc, owner; description, earthwork and storm drainage; James Broussard & Associates, applicant; JB Mouton Inc., contractor; $1,483,579.

CARWASH: 5921 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Broussard; new Classic Express Car Wash; CM Miciotto & Son Inc.; $2,384,791.

Commercial additions/alterations

OTHER: 5520 Johnston St., G1, Lafayette; Cosmetology Training Center Annex, owner; description, Cosmetology Training Center Annex; Andre Moreau, applicant; self, contractor; $5,000.

RESTAURANT: 300 Youngsville Highway, 101, Lafayette; Raising the Bar Nutrition, owner; Marquetta Lewis, applicant; self, contractor; $1,600.

OFFICE BUILDING: 1018 Harding St., Lafayette; Harding Center, Suite 207, owner; description, renovation, interior demolition; Mark Lalande, applicant; Ducharme Brothers Inc., contractor; $89,700.

RENOVATION: 817 Albertson Parkway, Suite O, Broussard; Broussard Commons; remodeling; $10,000.

Commercial demolitions

OTHER: 200 High Meadows Blvd., Lafayette; The Meadows, owner; description, clubhouse A-4 S-4 garden section; Reddick Stevens Construction LLC, applicant; Reddick Stevens Construction LLC, contractor; $6,000.

New houses

301 Caldwell Court, Lafayette; RLS Properties LLC; $585,000.

129 Queensberry Drive, Lafayette; William and Lauren Frederick; $414,000.

205 Apple Wood Crossing, Lafayette; Prestigious Home Builders LLC; $391,500.

126 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.

128 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $193,500.

405 Biltmore Way, Lafayette; Braniff Construction; $472,000.

102 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

200 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.

127 Frank St., Lafayette; Starr Builders; $171,000.

129 Egret Road, Lafayette Parish; Van Alan Homes LLC; $495,000.

184 Chemin Metairie, Youngsville; Pleasant Valley Builders LLC; $760,500.

117 Riverway Drive, Youngsville; Shawn Jetton Custom Homes LLC; $382,500.

402 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $171,000.

1208 E. Alexander St., Lafayette; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $261,000.

320 Grandpa Lane, Lafayette; HBL Properties LLC; $256,500.

106 Barnsley Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

312 Opus One Drive, Broussard; CJS Custom Builders LLC; $468,000.

433 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.

403 Eastwood Drive, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.

431 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.

407 Eastwood Drive, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.

409 Eastwood Drive, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $283,500.

218 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $310,500.

216 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $234,000.

214 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.

212 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.

210 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $252,000.

202 Sampson Ave., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $112,500.

204 Sampson Ave., Lafayette; Pahtty Mcfarlyn Properties; $112,500.

222 Chester St., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $112,500.00

224 Chester St., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $112,500.

226 Chester St., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $112,500.

228 Chester St., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $112,500.

235 Treescape Drive, Youngsville; Lancaster Construction LLC; $306,000.

302 Sylvester Drive, Broussard; Hart Homes LLC; $332,354.

714 Deer Meadow Blvd., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $202,818.

113 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $289,917.

105 Lillian St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $207,849.

306 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $256,265.

300 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $215,767.

217 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Clayton Enterprises LLC; $320,000.

102 Windmill Palm Lane, Broussard; Milton Hebert Home Builders; $289,422.

104 Windmill Palm Lane, Broussard; Milton Hebert Home Builders; $296,598.

