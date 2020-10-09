New commercial
APARTMENT: 104 Global Circle, Lafayette; Lafayette Elderly Housing LLLP, owner and applicant; description, Villas of Lafayette; Olympia Construction Inc., contractor; $5,800,000.
STORE: 6600 Johnston St., Lafayette; Arthur Leblanc, owner; description, earthwork and storm drainage; James Broussard & Associates, applicant; JB Mouton Inc., contractor; $1,483,579.
CARWASH: 5921 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Broussard; new Classic Express Car Wash; CM Miciotto & Son Inc.; $2,384,791.
Commercial additions/alterations
OTHER: 5520 Johnston St., G1, Lafayette; Cosmetology Training Center Annex, owner; description, Cosmetology Training Center Annex; Andre Moreau, applicant; self, contractor; $5,000.
RESTAURANT: 300 Youngsville Highway, 101, Lafayette; Raising the Bar Nutrition, owner; Marquetta Lewis, applicant; self, contractor; $1,600.
OFFICE BUILDING: 1018 Harding St., Lafayette; Harding Center, Suite 207, owner; description, renovation, interior demolition; Mark Lalande, applicant; Ducharme Brothers Inc., contractor; $89,700.
RENOVATION: 817 Albertson Parkway, Suite O, Broussard; Broussard Commons; remodeling; $10,000.
Commercial demolitions
OTHER: 200 High Meadows Blvd., Lafayette; The Meadows, owner; description, clubhouse A-4 S-4 garden section; Reddick Stevens Construction LLC, applicant; Reddick Stevens Construction LLC, contractor; $6,000.
New houses
301 Caldwell Court, Lafayette; RLS Properties LLC; $585,000.
129 Queensberry Drive, Lafayette; William and Lauren Frederick; $414,000.
205 Apple Wood Crossing, Lafayette; Prestigious Home Builders LLC; $391,500.
126 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.
128 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $193,500.
405 Biltmore Way, Lafayette; Braniff Construction; $472,000.
102 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.
200 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
127 Frank St., Lafayette; Starr Builders; $171,000.
129 Egret Road, Lafayette Parish; Van Alan Homes LLC; $495,000.
184 Chemin Metairie, Youngsville; Pleasant Valley Builders LLC; $760,500.
117 Riverway Drive, Youngsville; Shawn Jetton Custom Homes LLC; $382,500.
402 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $171,000.
1208 E. Alexander St., Lafayette; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $261,000.
320 Grandpa Lane, Lafayette; HBL Properties LLC; $256,500.
106 Barnsley Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
312 Opus One Drive, Broussard; CJS Custom Builders LLC; $468,000.
433 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
403 Eastwood Drive, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
431 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.
407 Eastwood Drive, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
409 Eastwood Drive, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $283,500.
218 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $310,500.
216 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $234,000.
214 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
212 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
210 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $252,000.
202 Sampson Ave., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $112,500.
204 Sampson Ave., Lafayette; Pahtty Mcfarlyn Properties; $112,500.
222 Chester St., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $112,500.00
224 Chester St., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $112,500.
226 Chester St., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $112,500.
228 Chester St., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $112,500.
235 Treescape Drive, Youngsville; Lancaster Construction LLC; $306,000.
302 Sylvester Drive, Broussard; Hart Homes LLC; $332,354.
714 Deer Meadow Blvd., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $202,818.
113 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $289,917.
105 Lillian St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $207,849.
306 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $256,265.
300 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $215,767.
217 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Clayton Enterprises LLC; $320,000.
102 Windmill Palm Lane, Broussard; Milton Hebert Home Builders; $289,422.
104 Windmill Palm Lane, Broussard; Milton Hebert Home Builders; $296,598.
