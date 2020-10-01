Lafayette General Hospital’s merger with New Orleanse-based Ochsner Health System will involve $465 million invested over 10 years in Acadiana, including a six-story addition to its building on College Drive and enhanced medical care for patients in the region.

LGH and Ochsner officials made the merger official on Wednesday, which also calls for the Lafayette health system to be now known at Ochsner Lafayette General. The merged company is now the largest and most comprehensive health care provider in the Gulf South, the combined health care company will continue efforts to improve the health of the residents in the region.

The investment includes $94 million in the Lafayette campus, which will include the 48-bed addition, an expansion of its women’s services and a new parking garage.

“We’re one system, one team kind of coming together to deliver better health care in the state and to expand services here in Acadiana,” said Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health. “We joined together not to just make health care easier to access but really to improve the health of our state. That’s a goal our board set out for Ochsner – to lift up health care in our state and to make Louisiana a healthier state in the future.”

