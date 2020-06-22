As the number of known coronavirus cases in Louisiana continues to rise, some Lafayette business owners are taking matters into their own hands, opting to temporarily close to keep employees and customers safe.
La Fonda, the Tex-Mex favorite on Johnston Street, announced Monday it would be closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
"To play our part in keeping ourselves and our community safe, we will be temporarily closed for testing and thorough sanitizing," restaurant management wrote on Facebook. "This is an isolated event, but we need to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our customers and staff."
Downtown bars Marley's and NiteTown announced over the weekend they would be closed for the foreseeable future to help prevent further spread of the virus.
George Favaloro, who is part owner of both bars, told Hot 107.9 in a statement that none of the employees at either establishment had tested positive. Instead, the closure is precautionary.
"After much discussion with my staff concerning the recent spike of COVID 19 cases among college students, we made a business decision based on the safety of our staff and customers to not open Saturday night," Favaloro wrote in a statement to the radio station. "With it being Father’s Day weekend, the safety and well being of our staff, customers, and the people that they will come in contact with, came first."
In Monday's report from the Louisiana Department of Health, the quickening spread of coronavirus in the region surrounding Lafayette Parish was evident over the last three days, both in terms of raw case count and test positivity rate.
Lafayette Parish saw a 9.1% positive test rate over the past three days, with 130 new cases reported alongside 1,433 tests. Two weeks ago — from June 6 to June 8 — the parish reported 43 cases with 516 tests, for a positive rate of 8.3%. The positive rate in the Acadiana region over the past three days was 8.2%, compared with 7.7% from June 6 to June 8.
Gov. John Bel Edwards cited an alarming increase of coronavirus cases in Acadiana and other parts of the state Monday when announcing the state would delay moving to Phase 3 of its reopening plan.
State officials have been unequivocal that the new cases are not solely attributable to more testing, but data glitches in recent days have made it difficult to compare results over the last week to earlier time periods.
State reporting has been free of backlogs and other anomalies for three days in a row, making it possible to compare that period with a Saturday-through-Monday stretch earlier this month. That comparison shows case counts accelerating faster than testing in Lafayette, Acadiana and the entire state.
Over the past week, other Lafayette businesses have announced closures in response to the spike in positive cases.
Tsunami closed last Wednesday and Thursday after an employee tested positive for the virus. The downtown sushi restaurant reopened with limited hours Friday and Saturday.
Blanchard's BBQ closed Friday and Saturday after an asymptomatic employee notified restaurant owners of a positive COVID-19 test result. The restaurant will reopen June 30 after a previously scheduled closure this week for vacation.
Not all businesses and organizations are taking the same approach, however.
City Club at River Ranch notified members on June 10 that three employees had tested positive for the virus, but the club remained open. Likewise, three public works employees in Youngsville tested positive for the virus the same week but city services continued, largely uninterrupted.
Some employees of restaurants and retailers have shared their frustrations over businesses staying open after workers test positive for the virus, saying they're worried for their own safety and that of other people.
And while many businesses have taken extra precautions to safeguard workers and employees, some have openly defied the recommendations of elected officials and public health authorities.
Dupuy's in Abbeville recently posted a sign on its door to let customers know that staff would no longer wear face masks "due to health concerns and performance issues" for employees.
"We apologize for any inconvenience to you this may cause," the restaurant's sign said. "To go orders are available if this is an issue for you personally."