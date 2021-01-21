What Louisiana travel and tourism lost by COVID-19 it regained, if only in part, from an active hurricane season. It’s hard to plan on any of those things happening.
Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, said this week that nationally, COVID-19 cost the nation’s travel economy some $500 billion between March, when the pandemic was declared and the economy shut down, and the end of the calendar year. That’s $1.75 billion a day.
Locally, the area lost 56,265 hotel room stays, with an economic impact of $65,030,840. That’s from cancelations of meetings, conventions and sports – and not counting leisure travel, concerts and lost festivals. Things won’t likely turn around soon.
“This week, 55% of Americans said they would feel guilty traveling right now and 50% have lost interest in traveling for the time being,” Berthelot told a Zoom meeting of the Rotary Club of Lafayette. “Last week only 43 percent felt this way.”
In short, the pandemic is discouraging Americans from traveling as they’ve pushed their plans back for three months – at least. That’s why, he said, the accommodations and hospitality industry have accounted for about half the nation’s job losses this year.
Here’s the local impact from those discouraging numbers: Occupancy rates were 48% in March, 26% in April and 35.7% in May. Summer numbers improved to 48% in June, held at 47.4% in July and rose to 52.5% in August.
The difference maker? Youth sports.
Berthelot said he participated in task forces and committees to see how the industry could weather the pandemic. Youth sports, played outdoors, seemed a low-risk answer. He said the youth sports market accounted for 5,000 room nights and essentially “saved the summer.” But nothing drove up room occupancy like the hurricanes.
Hurricane Laura with its 150 mph winds blew more than destruction along the coast. It blew into town evacuees from Southwestern Louisiana, where the massive storm destroyed many homes and business and sent evacuees scurrying for a place to stay. As the storm’s damages were evaluated and repair crews moved in, hotel occupancy here reached 85.8% in September, 79.9% in October and settled to 58.1 percent in November. October and November were record-setting months for occupancy.
Berthelot said in response to reporter questions that 2020 was “a lot better than it could have been, for sure.”
“Certainly the hurricanes that drove so much traffic to our area during September and November helped a great deal,” he said. “That is not something we have control over.
“But our growing youth sports market helped to save the summer months, and that is something we do affect, and our team has done a great job working with our partners at the sports complexes to drive business.”
Berthelot said rolling out the vaccine and will likely produce better travel results in the second half of the year, especially if leisure, meetings and convention traffic improves.