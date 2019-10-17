Our Lady of Lourdes sold 8.79 acres of the 51.65 acres it owns in north Lafayette Parish along Interstate 49 to a nearby energy company, court records show.
The property at 3735 NW Evangline Thruway sold for $2.1 million to Prime Energy Solutions LLC on Sept. 30, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court's office. Lourdes bought the property in February 2008 for strategic growth opportunities in north Lafayette, Chief Operating Officer Donna Landry said, and still plans to develop the land in the future once other projects are complete.
Construction on its $9 million, $13,307-square-foot emergency center in Scott is expected to be done in two months, she said. It will offer access to an estimated 108,000 households along the Interstate 10 corridor.
"We continue our focus to bring essential medical care to areas of need in our region," she said. "Our approach will be similarly thoughtful and strategic with any investment in development on our property in Carencro."
Attempts to reach Prime Energy Solutions were unsuccessful. According to records filed with the secretary of state's office, its officers are listed as Dustin Meche and Wesley Bellard, who operate LA Diesel Works, 3737 NW Evangeline Thruway.