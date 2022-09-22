Xiang Wang, owner of Lafayette’s Asian Market, came to the United States from China more than 20 years ago, seeking more opportunities and a better life.
Wang gained experience in the restaurant business, which led to the opening of his first restaurant, Creswell Lane Restaurant, in 2003 in Opelousas. He saw an opportunity to add a grocery store to Lafayette due to the demand he noticed for Asian food.
After being located at 110 Arnould Blvd. since 2010, Wang’s Asian Market will move to a 22,000-square-foot building to be built at 131 Tucker Drive near the Acadiana Mall. The market will be built next to the Old Navy store, which is relocating to the Ambassador Town Center near Costco in the space last occupied by Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse. The new building is more than four times the space of the current leased location. Wang, under his Asian Square LLC, purchased the 2.2-acre site from Acadiana Land Associates for less than $1 million last year, land records show.
Wang also owns the Verot Village Shopping Center, and his family owns Asian Supermarket and the Asian Seafood House, both in Baton Rouge.
The new location will have a higher traffic volume, better visibility and proximity to the mall, Wang said. Construction is expected to begin next year.
Wang presented the idea for the project two years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in construction costs following the pandemic halted the process. Now the project needs a contractor and a building permit but is nearly past the design phase.
Wang wants this new location to be the anchor for the potential establishment of an Asian business center in Lafayette, inspired by Chinatowns in Houston, New York and San Francisco.
According to store manager Yen Wang, Asian Market has become popular not only with Asian customers but with an increasing number of Americans.