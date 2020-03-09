Home sales in Lafayette Parish set a record in February and is outpacing the region when it comes to year-over-year growth.
The parish reported 251 homes sold last month, up from the 240 sold in February 2019, and put the number sold so far this year at 544, up 32.3% from the 411 sold in the first two months of last year, according to data released by Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
In Acadiana, 412 homes were sold in February, down just slightly from last year’s record-setting 415, putting the number of homes sold this year at 864, up 18.5% from the 729 sold in the first two months of 2019, data shows.
Outside of Lafayette Parish, 161 homes were sold, which was down from last year's 175. For the year, 320 homes were sold, up slightly from the 318 sold in the first two months of 2019.
This comes after home sales outside of Lafayette Parish 28.5% from 2018 and only 6% inside the parish in 2019.
Sales of existing homes in Lafayette Parish fell to 187 after 193 last year, but new home sales increased with 64 sold, up from the 47 sold last year, data shows. New construction homes in Lafayette Parish is up with 129 homes sold so far this year, up from the 86 sold in the first two months of 2019.
Pending sales throughout the region broke last year’s record-setting February records, Bacque noted, which could mean for a busy March. The region reported 525 pending sales, up from the 460 in February 2019, while Lafayette Parish reported 336 pending sales, which was up from the 283 reported last February.
Dollar volume of pending sales in both the region and Lafayette Parish were up, Bacque noted.
Outside Lafayette Parish, overall sales are up in Vermilion Parish (55 so far this, 45 last year), Acadia (46, 37) and St. Martin (55, 51). Sales are down in Iberia (70, 77) and St. Landry (59, 76).