Best Buy has quietly reduced its employee count companywide and is expected to close more stores this year, reports indicate.
The electronics retailer, which has a location at 5635 Johnston St. and over a dozen in Louisiana, will continue its shift away from physical location to more online sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Corie Barry said in a call with reporters last week that more cuts to the company’s workforce will come and hinted at changes to store count in the future, the Star-Tribune reported.
Best Buy let go of 5,000 full-time employees in February and will add about 2,000 part-time jobs, the report indicated.
Digital sales were up 90% in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago, Barry said, while foot traffic was down 15%. In Lafayette, foot traffic was down 23% on Black Friday, according to retail analyst placer.ai, and in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge markets.
The company has approximately 450 leases coming up for renewal in the next three years or an average of 150 each year, the USA Today reported. It closed 20 stores last year, mostly on the East Coast.