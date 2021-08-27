New commercial

Commercial additions, alterations

OTHER: 5530 Johnston St.; Phil Devey, owner; description, dog daycare; applicant, Brady Harding-CESO Inc., contractor, Bernard Construction; $3,840. 

MEDICAL OFFICE: 4809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 200; Lafayette Medical Complex, owner; description, none listed; applicant and contractor, Skeeter Properties & Contractors; $1,825. 

OTHER: 101 13th St., Rodney Arceneaux, owner, applicant and contractor; description: canopy; $3,500. 

RESTAURANT: 4408 Ambassador Caffery Parkway; owner, Wendy's International; applicant and contractor, Ed's Sheet Metal & A/C; description, reroof; $26,453. 

SWIMMING POOL: 121 Alcide Dominique Drive; owner, Arbours of Lafayette; applicant and contractor, Edge Contractors; description, 52-by-31 gunite pool; $150,000. 

OFFICE BUILDING: 3241 NW Evangeline Thruway; owner, Digimarc ID Systems; applicant, AXE National; contractor, AXE National Management Services; description, commercial reroof; $47,375. 

OTHER: 222 Jefferson St., owner, Sides & Associates; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Wallace, description, reroof, $95,171. 

New houses

502 Sandy Bay, Broussard, Heath Homes, $254,000. 

232 Whispering Pines, Broussard, AM Design, $230,000

414 Sandy Bay, Broussard, EJ Rock Construction, $273,000

110 Carencro Bluff Drive, Carencro, Dennis Duhon, $288,000. 

108 Tyreek Drive, Salt Capital Equity Group, $144,000.

508 Grassy Meadows Lane, DSLD, $184,500. 

111 Tyreek Drive, Salt Capital Equity Group, $166,500. 

105 Waterhouse Road, Magnolia Construction & Roofing, $432,000. 

203 Grassy Meadows Lane, DSLD, $193,500. 

108 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $234,000. 

102 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $234,000. 

212 Sojourner Drive, Manuel Builders, $193,500. 

307 Mulholland Lane, Duson, DSLD, $184,500. 

103 Hartford Terrace, LR Mitchell Construction & Development, $571,500.

509 Gunter Grass Court, Maxum Specialty Services, $454,500. 

103 Eastwood Drive, Lancaster Construction, $315,000. 

225 Treescape Drive, Lancaster Construction, $256,500. 

227 Treescape Drive, Lancaster Construction, $270,000.

