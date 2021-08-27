New commercial
None reported.
Commercial additions, alterations
OTHER: 5530 Johnston St.; Phil Devey, owner; description, dog daycare; applicant, Brady Harding-CESO Inc., contractor, Bernard Construction; $3,840.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 4809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 200; Lafayette Medical Complex, owner; description, none listed; applicant and contractor, Skeeter Properties & Contractors; $1,825.
OTHER: 101 13th St., Rodney Arceneaux, owner, applicant and contractor; description: canopy; $3,500.
RESTAURANT: 4408 Ambassador Caffery Parkway; owner, Wendy's International; applicant and contractor, Ed's Sheet Metal & A/C; description, reroof; $26,453.
SWIMMING POOL: 121 Alcide Dominique Drive; owner, Arbours of Lafayette; applicant and contractor, Edge Contractors; description, 52-by-31 gunite pool; $150,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 3241 NW Evangeline Thruway; owner, Digimarc ID Systems; applicant, AXE National; contractor, AXE National Management Services; description, commercial reroof; $47,375.
OTHER: 222 Jefferson St., owner, Sides & Associates; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Wallace, description, reroof, $95,171.
New houses
502 Sandy Bay, Broussard, Heath Homes, $254,000.
232 Whispering Pines, Broussard, AM Design, $230,000
414 Sandy Bay, Broussard, EJ Rock Construction, $273,000
110 Carencro Bluff Drive, Carencro, Dennis Duhon, $288,000.
108 Tyreek Drive, Salt Capital Equity Group, $144,000.
508 Grassy Meadows Lane, DSLD, $184,500.
111 Tyreek Drive, Salt Capital Equity Group, $166,500.
105 Waterhouse Road, Magnolia Construction & Roofing, $432,000.
203 Grassy Meadows Lane, DSLD, $193,500.
108 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $234,000.
102 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $234,000.
212 Sojourner Drive, Manuel Builders, $193,500.
307 Mulholland Lane, Duson, DSLD, $184,500.
103 Hartford Terrace, LR Mitchell Construction & Development, $571,500.
509 Gunter Grass Court, Maxum Specialty Services, $454,500.
103 Eastwood Drive, Lancaster Construction, $315,000.
225 Treescape Drive, Lancaster Construction, $256,500.
227 Treescape Drive, Lancaster Construction, $270,000.