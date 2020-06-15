Monday’s Supreme Court ruling will help end discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in the workplace in Lafayette and statewide that continues to happen, one LGBTQ advocate said.
The court ruled by a vote of 6-3 that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.
In Lafayette, that decision was needed after incidents where people were fired for being gay, said Matthew Humphrey, president of the local Parents, Families and Friends of Gays and Lesbians (PFLAG). One downtown Lafayette business let go of its LGBTQ employees en masse, he said, while a Baton Rouge fast food chain also fired someone for being gay after he kissed his boyfriend just before arriving for work.
“His boss said, ‘You can clock out. We don’t need you anymore,’” Humphrey said. “Louisiana is still an at-will state. You can sneeze the wrong direction and still get fired, but hopefully we can change some of that. I’m definitely aware of several instances between Lafayette and Baton Rouge where people were openly terminated because of their orientation or identity status.”
The issue is so basic that it should not have had to reach the Supreme Court for a decision, said Ted Richard, former president of Acadiana Pride. The issue should have been settled as part of the Title VII discussion that does not allow discrimination in the workplace.
LGTBQ groups have long sought for equal rights, he noted, and not special rights.
“The fact that we are still fighting for equal rights in 2020 is absolutely abhorrent,” said Richard, 57. “This should have never been a fight. Equal rights are equal rights. Civil rights are civil rights. The fact that this was taken all the way to the Supreme Court is beyond me.
“People could be fired for the perception of they were gay. That could have been fired if that was perceived. Whether that perception was true or not, that didn’t matter.”
No statewide protection exists. Only New Orleans and Shreveport have approved ordinances that prohibit workplace discrimination for LGBT workers. Baton Rouge has an ordinance that protects only city employees.
The ruling is a reminder for employers that one’s job status should be performance-based, said Elizabeth Henson, president of the Acadiana chapter of the Society for Human Resources Management.
“Some people kind of assumed that they were already protected,” Henson said. “Some people assume discrimination was just illegal anyway and hadn’t realized there’s a significant amount of people in our community waiting for this. This has been something we’ve been keeping our eyes on for years. The Supreme Court has just not been willing to take it on, but today they did — to everybody’s surprise.”
The decision was somewhat stunning considering the conservative appointees to the court by President Donald Trump. Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s first appointee to the court, sided with the majority on the decision along with conservative justice John Roberts.
“With partisanship in Congress and depending on who is in the White House,” Humphrey said, “you can never trust that they’re going to have the interests of everyone. That all men and women are created equal like the Constitution says. I don’t think there’s any room for discrimination under our Constitution.”
The Supreme Court may take up other LGBT-related cases in the future. Lawsuits are pending over transgender athletes’ participation in school sporting events, and courts also are dealing with cases about sex-segregated bathrooms and locker rooms, a subject that the justices seemed concerned about during arguments in October.
The White House announced last week that it would roll back the Obama-era regulation prohibiting discrimination in health care against patients who identify as transgender under the Affordable Care Act. That decision allows insurance companies to view sexual reassignment surgery as an elective procedure.
“It doubles the cost out of pocket for the person having the surgery,” Richard said. “I think that’s the big fight up next on the frontier.”