Waitr is partnering with local restaurants to support area food banks who need donations as the holiday season approaches.
The Lafayette-based delivery service launched Waitr Holiday Food Drive to collect nonperishable food items at participating restaurants to help families in need.
Participating restaurants include Pizza Village (2340 Kaliste Saloom Road), Twins (2801 Johnston St.), Sushi Masa (3920 Ambassador Caffery Parkway), Pizza Artista (219 St. Nazaire Road Suite G-1 in Broussard) and Lee’s Grocery & Hardware (3525 N. University Ave.).
Items can be dropped off until Dec. 23 during their regular business hours. Waitr will then deliver all the collected food items to Second Harvest Food Bank. The most-needed items include canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter, high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice, canned fruits and vegetables and bottled water.
Customers can also make a donation through the Waitr app.
“From the very beginning, Waitr has placed a special emphasis on being part of the communities we serve, doing what it takes to help when we are needed,” said Carl Grimstad, Waitr CEO and board chairman. “These are unprecedented times during which individuals and families face the real possibility of going hungry for the first time in their lives. We want to assist as many people as we possibly can.”