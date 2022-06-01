A second Five Below store will open in the Stirling Lafayette shopping center on Louisiana Avenue.
The discount retailer with already one store in Lafayette will open in the former Lane Bryant space next to Target at 3221 Louisiana Ave., documents show.
The store, which prices items at $5 or less, is part of the company’s significant expansion that includes 375-400 stores over the next two fiscal years and tripling its overall store count by 2025 as more consumers flock to discount stores.
The company reported 16% increase in net sales in the fourth quarter, up 3.4% from a year ago. It opened 17 stores during that time.
“Looking ahead to 2022, we will continue to play offense and focus on innovation and experience as we navigate a dynamic macro environment related to the lingering impacts of the pandemic,” CEO Joel Anderson said.