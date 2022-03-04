Work on the four-story, 70-unit apartment complex on the edge of downtown Lafayette should begin next week.
The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority closed on the financing for the $10 million project, to named The Monroe, this week, director Kevin Blanchard said.
The apartment building, to be built at the corner of Monroe and Olivier streets next to the Studios at LWG apartments, will feature market rate units along with a pool, an indoor area and a dog-washing station.
The agency recently completed two large parking lots and a small plaza along Buchanan Street that feature 140 spaces along with parking on both sides of the street that will serve as overflow, Blanchard said.
The building is the latest in residential construction downtown. Other projects include The Municipal, which will have 68 residential units when it opens soon, and the Cayenne development, which will be the second phase of the Vermilion Lofts across Vermilion Street that will have about 40 units.
Four additional residential projects with more than 200 units combined are in the planning stages, said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority.