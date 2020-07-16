New unemployment claims and existing claims both dropped last week in a slight reversal of what had been an upward trend, though more than 312,000 workers remain on the unemployment rolls across Louisiana.
There were 26,351 first-time unemployment claims filed during the week ending July 11, down from 31,417 one week before. Existing unemployment claims decreased as well to 312,893 last week from 313,157 the week before.
Both figures remain high. By comparison to more typical numbers in mid-July, only 2,410 new claims were filed for the same week last year. The state also had only 17,408 continuing unemployment claims for the week of July 13 last year.
In the eight parishes in Acadiana, there were 36,347 claims filed the week of July 11, up slightly from the 35,400 filed the week ending July 4. Continued claims were also up in Lafayette Parish, settling at 14,500 last week after 14,176 were filed the week prior.
Initial claims in Acadiana were down to 3,148 after 3,805 were filed the week before. In Lafayette Parish, that total was also down to 1,173 after 1,417 were filed the week prior.
New unemployment claims this year have fluctuated weekly between 19,800 and 31,900 since early May, a significant drop from peaks set in April after mid-March business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders that were meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus caused 100,600 people to file for first-time jobless benefits with the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
Total jobless claims peaked at 344,389 Louisiana residents on May 23.
The state had been progressively loosening its stay-at-home mandate with a phased-in economic reopening since mid-May. Louisiana is still in Phase 2, but some restrictions were reimposed, such as closing down bars, to counter a resurgence of the virus in recent weeks. That could turn up in the unemployment data next week.
In Louisiana, new unemployment claims for workers in food services and accommodation continue to lead statewide job losses with 4,296 new claims, followed by 3,262 unclassified workers, 3,172 in retail trade and 3,172 in construction.
In the Baton Rouge area, there were 51,948 existing unemployment claims last week, with 3,812 first-time claims filed, down from 4,536 one week prior.
In the New Orleans area, there were 105,557 existing unemployment claims last week, 41,789 of which are in Orleans Parish and another 37,107 in Jefferson Parish. There were 2,914 new unemployment claims filed in Orleans last week, down from 2,827 one week before. There were 1,967 new claims in Jefferson Parish, down from 2,498 one week prior.
Nationally, the number of laid-off workers seeking assistance remained stuck at 1.3 million — a stunning number that, while lower than the previous week, illustrated the devastation wrought by widespread shutdowns. It was the 17th consecutive week that jobless claims surpassed 1 million.
The uncertainty of what comes next is heightened by the pending expiration of many of the government support programs that have shored up the finances of both businesses and families. An extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits provided by the federal government on top of regular aid from the states will expire this month, unless replaced or extended.