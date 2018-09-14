An Acadiana-based pharmacy held a grand opening on its third location on Thursday in Port Barre along with the neighboring clinic.
Ken's Thrift Way Pharmacy opened at 414 N. Saizan Ave. next door to Acadiana Practitioners, a medical clinic that offers rural care to the surrounding community. Acadiana Practitioners had opened its doors back in February, but the two businesses had planned to open together and had to wait for Ken's to gain permitting and licensing approval.
"We started the process on Feb.y 14, but it takes a lot longer to open a pharmacy," Tammy Robert, director of operations for Ken's Thrifty Way. "We saw an advantage in opening here because a lot of our client live in Port Barre, and it is a hassle to drive to Opelousas to get their medicine. So working with them has worked perfectly for us."
Acadiana Pratitioners is run by nurse practitioner Rhonda Bergeron and family nurse practitioner and State Rep. Dustin Miller, D-Opelousas. Both wanted to open the clinic because of the need for preventive health care in Port Barre.
"Being able to get them in for colonoscopy screenings, their yearly mammograms, getting men's PSA checked, so them being able to get those preventative services instead of showing up to the hospital with Stage IV cancer is definitely a big plus," Miller said. "And having the pharmacy right next door makes things even more convenient for our patients."
The clinic now has seven employees expects to add two more soon. Ken's, which currently has three full-time employees, will also add another soon.