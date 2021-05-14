New Commercial

TOWNHOUSE: 2201 Johnston St., Lafayette; Whittington Estates, owner; description, Whittington Estates - Phase I Parent; RAH Homes LLC, applicant and contractor; $700,000.

Commercial additions, alterations

OTHER: 200 Corporate Blvd., Lafayette; Schumacher Home Office Renovation - South Wing, owner; John Chase, applicant; C M Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $1,360,000.

MEDICAL OFFICE: 4212 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Neil Bourgeois, owner; description, Oschner Lafayette General; Oschner Lafayette General, applicant; J B Mouton Inc., contractor; $630,822.

OFFICE BUILDING: 149 James Comeaux Road, Lafayette; Castle Row LLC, owner and applicant; description, photography studio; Castle Row Construction LLC, contractor; $40,000.

CONVENIENCE STORE: 6777 Johnston St., Lafayette; Chevron Products Co., owner; description, install canopy; Chapman Canopy Inc., applicant and contractor; $71,562.

OTHER: 523 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Joe Noel, owner; C M Miciotto & Son Inc., applicant and contractor; $140,500.

OTHER: 708 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Michael Collins, owner; description, commercial roof recover; Michael Collins, applicant; self, contractor; $18,000.

RENOVATION: 1212 Albertson Parkway, Suite J3, Broussard; description, remodeling; Gleason Ledet Construction; $39,000. 

Commercial demolition

OTHER: 136 E. Cypress St., Lafayette; Dillon Vanway, owner and applicant; description, interior demolition; self, contractor; $2,000.

New houses

147 Topping Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $144,000.

111 Hernandez Road, Carencro; West Builders LLC; $216,000.

116 Thames Drive, Lafayette; Craig Myers; $337,500.

207 Lemongrass Lane, Lafayette; CJS Custom Builders LLC; $270,000.

200 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

203 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.

435 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $202,500.

201 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

100 Waterhouse Road, Lafayette Parish; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $382,500.

200 Camino Real Road, Lafayette; Suanova Animal Hospitals LLC; $180,000.

111 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.

113 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

200 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.

202 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

204 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.

123 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $202,500.

206 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.

103 Decoy Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.

120 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.

103 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.

101 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.

100 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.

102 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.

106 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $306,000.

110 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.

112 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.

114 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

116 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.

118 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $229,500.

316 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $193,500.

228 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $193,500.

510 Sandy Bay, Broussard; (previous permit address corrected from Easy Rock Landing); Hart Homes LLC; $250,326.

106 Rue de Langon, Broussard; Rajun Cajun Construction LLC; $471,703.

122 Nellies Lane, Broussard; The Batiste Group LLC; $306,000.

106 Windmill Palm Lane, Broussard; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $289,422.

