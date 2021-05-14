New Commercial
TOWNHOUSE: 2201 Johnston St., Lafayette; Whittington Estates, owner; description, Whittington Estates - Phase I Parent; RAH Homes LLC, applicant and contractor; $700,000.
Commercial additions, alterations
OTHER: 200 Corporate Blvd., Lafayette; Schumacher Home Office Renovation - South Wing, owner; John Chase, applicant; C M Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $1,360,000.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 4212 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Neil Bourgeois, owner; description, Oschner Lafayette General; Oschner Lafayette General, applicant; J B Mouton Inc., contractor; $630,822.
OFFICE BUILDING: 149 James Comeaux Road, Lafayette; Castle Row LLC, owner and applicant; description, photography studio; Castle Row Construction LLC, contractor; $40,000.
CONVENIENCE STORE: 6777 Johnston St., Lafayette; Chevron Products Co., owner; description, install canopy; Chapman Canopy Inc., applicant and contractor; $71,562.
OTHER: 523 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Joe Noel, owner; C M Miciotto & Son Inc., applicant and contractor; $140,500.
OTHER: 708 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Michael Collins, owner; description, commercial roof recover; Michael Collins, applicant; self, contractor; $18,000.
RENOVATION: 1212 Albertson Parkway, Suite J3, Broussard; description, remodeling; Gleason Ledet Construction; $39,000.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 136 E. Cypress St., Lafayette; Dillon Vanway, owner and applicant; description, interior demolition; self, contractor; $2,000.
New houses
147 Topping Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $144,000.
111 Hernandez Road, Carencro; West Builders LLC; $216,000.
116 Thames Drive, Lafayette; Craig Myers; $337,500.
207 Lemongrass Lane, Lafayette; CJS Custom Builders LLC; $270,000.
200 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
203 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
435 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $202,500.
201 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
100 Waterhouse Road, Lafayette Parish; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $382,500.
200 Camino Real Road, Lafayette; Suanova Animal Hospitals LLC; $180,000.
111 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
113 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
200 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.
202 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
204 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
123 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $202,500.
206 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
103 Decoy Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.
120 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
103 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.
101 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
100 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
102 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.
106 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $306,000.
110 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
112 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.
114 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
116 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
118 Eagle Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $229,500.
316 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
228 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $193,500.
510 Sandy Bay, Broussard; (previous permit address corrected from Easy Rock Landing); Hart Homes LLC; $250,326.
106 Rue de Langon, Broussard; Rajun Cajun Construction LLC; $471,703.
122 Nellies Lane, Broussard; The Batiste Group LLC; $306,000.
106 Windmill Palm Lane, Broussard; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $289,422.