Impacts of the COVID-related recession have largely fallen on women, small businesses and low-income workers, The Acadiana Advocate’s 2021 Economic Outlook panel discussion revealed Wednesday. But insights from a local panel suggest a more robust economy as this year rolls out and perhaps full recovery for most areas of the economy by 2022.
Gary Wagner, economics professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said he’s “cautiously optimistic” for 2021 as the COVID-19 vaccine effort progresses, with “much stronger recovery” in 2021’s second half. The Lafayette region is some 8,000 jobs down since February 2020, but those jobs should be significantly recovered by early 2022.
For higher-income earners, $60,000 and up, he said, the pandemic recession has largely ended, with employment down by about 1 percent. For others, the pandemic has been less forgiving.
“For individuals earning less than $27,000 per year, employment is 20 percent below where it was before COVID. And using credit card transactions, 30 percent of small businesses in the state are idle or doing significantly less business when compared to January of last year,” he said. “We have a long way to go and there are a lot of people around the state who are hurting.”
Many of those job losses are in the leisure and hospitality sector.
Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, said the pandemic-long struggle for restaurants and nightspots is apparent in the city’s Central Business District. She said restaurants have transformed their businesses into “to-go” services, with lots of that growth reflected by growth shown in Waitr delivery success.
“It’s different from restaurant to restaurant,” she said. Dining spots with outdoor seating have had some success, although that may be leveling off.
Other factors may hasten downtown Lafayette recovery, including the pandemic’s end, which would draw more office workers back downtown, and more residential construction downtown. That latter would encourage more downtown employees to remain near their jobs, eat at downtown restaurants and shop at downtown retail outlets, Begnaud said.
She said some downtown residential projects have been completed of late, others are expanding and some are in the works.
Wagner said residential sales continue to help drive the region’s economy, something that may not abate soon. He said interest rates are “historically” low and may remain so for another couple of years, and, unlike in the 2008 recession, prospective homebuyers will not be mortgaged to the hilt.
Chad Ortte, a partner at Scout Real Estate Co., said the economy will improve when people return to their business offices, which he said will help Lafayette region companies innovate.
“It’s important for companies to have teamwork and synergy,” he said, which is aided by working in one spot. He said the demand for commercial and office space remains, and that there are available properties for companies.
“We can build anything,” he added.
Healthcare, hard-pressed by caring for COVID-19 patients and now with distributing the vaccines, expects a better year in 2021. “It would be hard to be worse, from a business standpoint,” said Pat Gandy Jr., COO at Ochsner Lafayette, who cited two hurricanes in addition to the pandemic.
“But we are excited about 2021,” he said. “We’re looking at the coming year with optimism. Once we get the pandemic under control, we will free up healthcare resources.”
He said the heavy loads of COVID patients have prevented the medical center from taking care of some trauma patients because of a lack of available beds. The medical center’s goal is to treat patients here.
But Gandy said he believes the change in presidential administrations will benefit healthcare and that in 2021, Ochsner will be investing up to $95 million in improvements here. That includes a new tower and new resources, more capacity and more jobs within 18 months.
Jobs are always on Corey Jack’s mind. He’s owner of Jack and Associates, which consults for entrepreneurs, and is manager of Lafayette Chamber affairs for One Acadiana.
Jack said 2020 was a challenging year for small businesses – those that accessed loans to keep them afloat, those that “pivoted” from their core services or products in the face of the pandemic and those that were started anew during the pandemic.
He said some small businesses, including those owned by racial minorities, were innovative enough to survive, even without easy access to capital. In some cases, he said, the “microbusinesses” with one or two employees lacked the time or skillset to seek and secure loans. Only about 12 percent got all they needed.
He said One Acadiana was able to provide some webinars for its small business “partners” to help them navigate the rugged business environments of the pandemic recession.
Troy Wayman, president and CEO for One Acadiana, said the pandemic opened opportunities for the workforce to improve itself through his organization’s “55 by 25” campaign, which seeks to elevate the region’s workforce to 55 percent of workers holding a two-year or four-year degree or a certified skill by 2025. About 38 percent hold those skills now. Improved workforce credentials, he said, could lure more investment in the region.
“This has been an opportunity to get people back to school,” he said. “We want to get them back in, enrolled, and to complete degree or certification.”
He also said that partners are helping bridge the digital divide in the region, providing new ways to access the Internet for work and school.
Wagner said he’s more encouraged about a regional economic comeback now than he was six months ago. He said he’s been tracking mortgage defaults and bankruptcy filings and not seeing anything worse than in the past.
“Once the vaccine rollout is more widespread, it will open up more sectors of the economy, more growth,” he said. “The timing and strength of recovery depends almost entirely on vaccine rollout.”
The energy industry, he said, remains the highest-paying sector in Acadiana, but it now accounts for only about 10 percent of wages here. There are fewer than 12,000 employees directly involved in the industry.
“Oil and gas service firms are reporting increased activity but I do not think it will be enough to move the needle when it comes to rehiring people,” he said.