Ranch Outlet, a western supply and clothing store in Carencro, announced Wednesday that it is closing.
The store, which has been in business for the past 16 years, posted the news on its Facebook page Wednesday morning, citing the decline in the horse industry.
"From breeding to racing to general western wear and lifestyle, the numbers have been declining annually (both locally and nationally) for years," they said in the post. "The breeding decline alone puts us at a big disadvantage because it would take years, if ever, for the industry to return. In addition, the internet has made it increasingly difficult for brick and mortar stores to compete in the same space, and we know that we are not the only small business to feel the impact. While we tried our best to save the storefront, we have decided that it’s simply not feasible and we are offering our customers great deals on the items we have left in store while supplies last. Being loyal to the Purina brand and our customers, we have worked out a deal so that another local Purina dealer can service our current accounts, farms, and tracks without missing a beat."