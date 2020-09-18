Last year for this column I wrote this:
After peaking in May, reported home sales, especially in Lafayette Parish, fell dramatically below last year in May and June. The cumulative decline over those two months was 16.5%. That led many industry watchers and at least one local media outlet to describe our current housing market as ‘ice cold.’ Then August came, bringing not only scorching heat to our daily routines, but also to our housing market.
Here were the numbers:
In August 2019, the total number of home sales reported to the MLS from all Acadiana parishes was 553. That was the highest number of August sales on record, the closest being the 492 reported in August 2016. It was also the second-best month of reported home sales in, 2019, eclipsed only by the 565 sales notched in May.
The $112.4 million in dollar volume in August was also a record-breaker for the month smashing the previous high of $94.3 million reported in August 2015.
Nearly 40% the total homes sales reported were from outside Lafayette Parish. The dollar volume of those sales represented over 29% of the month’s total reported.
So how is our 2020 housing market measuring up to 2019’s record setting year?
This past month, 583 home sales were reported to the MLS from all Acadiana parishes. While that’s down about 5% from July’s smashing sales tally, August’s pace was 4% ahead of last year.
However, unlike last year, home sales reported from outlying parishes have declined in number from 40% last to 36% and in dollar volume from 29% to 26%. Despite this and our significant market decline in April and May due to the COVID-19 shut-in, the number of Acadiana home sales reported through August are up by 4.2% over 2019 and a whopping 9.6% in Lafayette Parish.
The closed dollar volume of those home sales are up by 8.7% throughout our region and up by nearly 13% in Lafayette Parish.
Through August, 1,928 existing homes and 591 newly constructed in Lafayette Parish were reported sold. These numbers represent 6% and 22% respective increases over 2019. Both the average and median sale price has risen more than 3% over last year.
Everything looks record smashing on the demand side.
It is the supply side that is beginning to present a challenge, especially in certain price quadrants. The number of homes coming on the market this year in Lafayette Parish is down by 1.7%. While that may seem on the surface to be minimal, remember that the number of sales are up by 9.6%.
Additionally, newly constructed homes coming on the market has risen 50% over last year doubling its percentage of total new listings from 14% to 28%.
As of Aug. 31, the number of Lafayette parish homes actively on the market was down nearly 35% from last year. The inventory of existing homes was 37% less and new construction homes which, despite a 50% increase in new listings, has 25% less active inventory that last year.
To illustrate the impact of our inventory shortage, look at the existing homes in Lafayette Parish in the $200-$220,000 price range. As of Aug. 31, there were only 42 on the market for sale.
While that may seem like adequate number to select from, when one considers that there have been 158 homes sold in this price range this year, there is only a 2.1 month supply of selection based on the average number of homes sold per month so far. The accepted equilibrium or balance between demand and supply is six months.
In the 35 price quadrants we follow in Lafayette Parish, only eight of them are at six months or more, beginning at $450,000 and up.
Our top priorities in choosing a home are desirability, functionality and affordability. Lack of selection can limit desirability thus negatively impacting the market. It isn’t critical yet but certainly bears watching.
So with only four months remaining in 2020, it’s getting less challenging in predicting yet another record-breaking year, especially with the number of homes going under contract.
Pending sales reported in August from all parishes soared by nearly 16% over August 2019. Even more impressive were the Lafayette Parish pending sales which rose by nearly 23% over last August’s tally.
All factors considered, while August’s housing numbers may have cooled a bit from July and a general lack of inventory may portend some future challenges, our residential real estate market remains at such high level of activity that it’s safe to describe our overall market temperature as nothing short of scorching.