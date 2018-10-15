When the sign in the window at Carpe Diem! Gelato and Espresso Bar said it was up for sale, Liz Payne got to thinking.
Payne, a Lafayette resident by way of southern Missouri, Boise, Idaho and other places in between, saw the potential in the small shop near the end of Jefferson Street downtown. So she and her husband, Andrew, owners of the Pamplona Tapas Bar a block away, made a pitch to owner Eric Graveson.
The Paynes agreed to invest in the business, which kept it from closing. And they have plans for the 1,500-square-foot space at 812 Jefferson St.
The new investors will add crepes to the menu, offer wine and extend the hours in the mornings. It will continue to offer coffee and gelato.
“I just think that for the space and with the downtown, eclectic, well-traveled clientele, it has so much more potential,” Liz Payne said. “We are renovating next month, and it’s going to have a completely different feel. It’s going to feel cozier. I want people to walk in and want to stay.”
It’s an easy adjustment for the Paynes, who opened Pamplona nearly 11 years ago. Liz Payne has also spent years in the service industry, dating back to her first job at age 14 at a diner in her hometown.
“I've been in the service industry for 23 years,” she said. “I’ve tried a few others things, but it never really resonated with me. You have a lot of influence on someone’s day, and I've always enjoyed that."