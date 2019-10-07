Two new buildings that can be used for retail or professional office space in Youngsville are scheduled to be complete early next year.

According to Chase Landry, owner of Chase Group Construction, the buildings, located at 302 Lafayette St., are part of what he calls the Royville Project and offer space for professional office space, commercial retail or even restaurant space.

"At this time, what's going in is still up in the air," he said. "It could be professional office space like an insurance or a title attorney office or retail like a boutique. We're even entertaining a small restaurant space. A full restaurant is even possible if someone wanted more space as the units can be condensed. There's been quite a few inquiries and interest about it, but nothing is signed on the dotted line yet."

Building A is currently under construction and is around 3,000 square feet with three units available. Building B is planned to around 8,600 square feet and will have six units.

According to Landry, the development should be complete by early-to-mid January if weather permits.