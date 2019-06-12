Mike Weindel has been named president of Dupré Logistics, the company announced recently.
Weindel replaces Reggie Dupré, who will continue to focus on his role as CEO, working closely with the entire executive team. Weindel has more than 20 years experience in the transportation and logistics industry and joined the company in July 2016 as vice president of strategic capacity services.
“I have tremendous respect for Mike Weindel," Dupré said. "He is being promoted to assure we live out our values, pursue our vision and deliver our mission as we continue to grow the company. Mike’s leadership roles and experience in asset operations, human resources, risk management, dedicated and brokerage businesses have prepared him well to be a leader at Dupré Logistics.”
Said Weindel: “Dupré Logistics’ motto of ‘Always forward thinking’ along with our vision to become ‘The Ideal Place to Work’ has been an inspiration to me and goes to the core of who we are as a company. Working with and learning from Reggie and his great team has been a privilege. I am incredibly honored, humbled and energized to help lead the company into the next phase of forward thinking.”
Dupré Logistics is a privately held, asset-based provider of transportation and logistics services for energy and chemical transport, dedicated truck transportation, site logistics and freight brokerage. It specializes in tanker, hazmat and petrochemical transportation and complex supply chain solutions in industrial and consumer products.