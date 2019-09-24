Hancock Whitney Corp. officially assumed control of the nine MidSouth Bank locations in Acadiana during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.

The move, which was officially approved by shareholders on Sept. 18, will allow Hancock Whitney to now have a much stronger presence in Acadiana, bringing its number of branches in the region up to 14, said Bill Hendrix, Hancock Whitney market president for Lafayette and southwest regional president.

The acquisition will give the bank more opportunities to expand into north Louisiana and east Texas markets. The company secured regulatory approval from several agencies to acquire Lafayette-based MidSouth in an all-stock transaction worth $214 million.

Hancock Whitney, based in Gulfport, Mississippi, had $28 billion in total assets as of June 30 and more than 3,800 employees, FDIC records show. By contrast, MidSouth only had $1.7 billion in total assets and 457 employees.

"We're always looking for good merger partners, and MidSouth is an excellent one," he said. "It's a win-win across the board. What this shows is a commitment to this community by Hancock Whitney, and we couldn't be happier."

In Lafayette, Hancock Whitney gains a branch at 3730 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It will leave its location at 3600 Johnston St. and move into the former MidSouth Bank building across the street.

Other closures include locations at 102 Versailles Blvd. and 2805 Moss St. in Lafayette, 800 Veterans Drive in Carencro and 2309 Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Other closures were in Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Sulphur.

MidSouth had 457 employees across the company as of June 30, down from 480 workers as of March 31, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. records. MidSouth Bank had a net loss of $3.7 million during the second quarter compared to a $1.5 million loss a year earlier. The bank spent about $1.1 million in expenses related to its acquisition by Hancock Whitney.

The merger resulted in 90 layoffs, but Hendrix noted Hancock Whitney hired on 85 of them as result of the merger, bringing its total number of employees in Acadiana to 178. The will soon open a brand in St. Martin Parish, he said.

"We want to make sure we're a part of the community and we get the chance to show how involved we are in the community. We want to provide five-star customer service and now that we have all these new locations spread out across Acadiana, it will be much more convenient to our clients," said Stephen David, regional retail director for the western region, which covers from Houston and Dallas to Baton Rouge.

Hancock Whitney also donated $5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank, which will allow the charity to prepare 20,000 meals for those in need.