What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on items you should know about and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit since food is so prominent in south Louisiana.
Alex Saizon started making syrup for his liquor as a hobby. Now he distributes his products all across the U.S.
He got the idea about six years ago when he first dived into drinking bourbon. He wanted to something that would add just just a little bit of sweetness to his drink.
What came out of that was his Sirop De Saizon, which is made of toasted molasses, vanilla bean, buttery pecan and just a dash of cane sugar. It's used to make an old-fashioned cocktail.
“Being from south Louisiana, we love to use a little bit of Tony’s and we use a little bit of Slap Yo Mama. We like to do it our own way,” he said. “So just I put a little bitty pot on my stove and started throwing things in there.”
The product took him nearly a year to perfect. He made sure he got the levels of sweetness, tasting notes and viscosity just right.
But he didn't decide to take it to market until he and his friends were making New Year’s resolutions at the end of 2018. His resolution? Sell at least one bottle of his product. That next year when Champagne’s Market put his product on the shelf, and the response blew him away.
“If I sold 25 bottles between October and the end of the year, that would have been like awesome,” Saizon said. “We sold over 400.”
All this came after he was basically forced to take on the project full-time after he was let go from his financing job in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. The bad break, turns out, spurred him into working on his product.
“I got a call on a Thursday morning… They gave me a call and let me go,” Saizon said, “I hung up the phone, and I was very, very scared about what I was about to do. But there was never an ounce of doubt in my mind.”
“I told my wife, ‘I just got let go.’ She asked, “What are you gonna do?’ I’m gonna sell as much (Sirop) as I can.”
Saizon’s products are available at NuNu’s Market in Youngsville and stores in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. It's also available at nearly 270 locations in Mississippi, California, Florida and Texas and online at Amazon.com and Bespoke Post.
“It’s the attitude that you bring,” he said. “It’s never what you can do for me. It’s what can I do for them. How can I share where I’m from and what we’re about? It has definitely helped more than it's backfired.”