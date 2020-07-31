Cali Comeaux has been named marketing and communications manager at Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, a private, nonprofit that works with the Downtown Development Authority.
Comeaux will assist with event planning, content creation and marketing of the district. Comeaux was a content specialist at BBR Creative and freelance copywriter. She has handled marketing and digital strategy, social media management, brand development, corporate communications and public relations for large and small companies.
Jaci Russo, founder and CEO at brandRusso, was selected as one of eight mentors for the inaugural American Academy of Entrepreneurs program, a collaboration between Louisiana Economic Development and the Edward Lowe Foundation.
The program is designed to aid businesses in growth and development. Eight companies were chosen to mentor other small businesses through a virtual retreat and series of follow-up discussions. The American Academy of Entrepreneurs retreat was held last week and a series of virtual follow-up discussions will continue for the next six months.