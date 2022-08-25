The Lafayette area had the biggest year-over-year drop in mortgages to purchase a home among the state’s five metros in the second quarter, data shows.
The number of loans for a home in the Lafayette area dropped 16.7% from a year ago but has since climbed in the last two quarters after hitting a pandemic-era low in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to data from RealtyTrac and ATTOM Data Solutions.
Mortgages in the second quarter compared to a year ago have fallen 40% nationwide — the largest drop since 2014 — as rising interest rates and sale prices along with a dwindling inventory has slowed sales after a two-year surge in sales.
The Lafayette MSA had 1,191 mortgages secured for residential property in the second quarter, down from the 1,429 in the second quarter a year ago but still up from 1,129 in the first quarter. The total from a year ago remains the highest monthly total on record.
The number of mortgages secured for refinancing continued to drop, falling 50.6% from a year ago and 28.2% from the first quarter. Refinancing dropped to 842 in the second quarter after skyrocketing to just over 3,000 in the second quarter of 2020 when rates first dropped, data shows.
Nationwide 2.38 million mortgages were issued in the first quarter, an 13% drop from the previous quarter and a 40% drop from a year ago, ATTOM reported. Refinance deals were the biggest reason for that, dropping 36% from the first quarter and 60% from a year ago.
The rise in price resulted in a national median down payment that rose 34% from the previous quarter, while the median loan amount was at $320,000, which was up 8% from the first quarter and 12.3% from a year ago, data shows.