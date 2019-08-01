Just two days after announcing an acquisition of health care agencies in Maryland, Lafayette-based LHC Group and its joint venture partners announced acquisitions of three health care providers in Missouri, Alabama and Ohio.
LHC Group expects annualized revenue from the transactions of approximately $7.5 million and that it will not materially affect its 2019 diluted earnings per share. So far the company has acquired or agreed to acquire 15 home health, six hospice and three home and community based service locations in seven states and the District of Columbia, representing annualized revenue of approximately $81.2 million.
In Missouri, LHC Group and partner Capital Region Medical Center completed the purchase of SSM Health and the assets of a home health agency and a hospice agency in Mexico, Missouri, and one home health agency in Jefferson City. The three providers will change names and operate as Central Missouri Home Health and Central Missouri Hospice, respectively.
In Alabama, LHC Group and Atmore Community Hospital have finalized a partnership agreement to share ownership of a home health provider in Atmore, which will continue operating under as Atmore Community Home Care.
In Ohio, LHC Group has purchased two HCBS locations in West Union and Waverly from Comfort Home Care. The agreement includes 100 percent of each location’s assets, each one will be consolidated under LHC Group’s existing HCBS provider, HomeCare by Blackstone, in Columbus. The two branches will operate as Comfort Home Care.
