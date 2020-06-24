LHC Group has entered into a joint agreement with an Orlando-based health care organization.
The Lafayette-based company signed the deal with Orlando Health, a nonprofit health care network that spans nine Florida counties with nearly 450 locations that include 13 owned or affiliated hospitals and emergency departments, company officials announced Wednesday morning.
The joint venture will include six total locations – three current Orlando Health providers and three current LHC Group providers in Orlando, Clermont, Kissimmee, and Altamonte Springs.
The agreement is expected to be finalized on Aug. 1, and LHC Group would then purchase majority ownership and assume management responsibility. LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately $3.5 million and that it will not materially affect its 2020 diluted earnings per share.
“We are pleased that Orlando Health will partner with LHC Group, a leader in providing home health and home and community-based services,” said Greg Ohe, SVP ambulatory services with Orlando Health. “LHC Group has been recognized for more than 20 years for its commitment to delivering person-centered care. This agreement will create for the community the most convenient, responsive, high-quality, and full continuum of care currently available."
Orlando Health also consists of rehabilitation services, cancer centers, heart institutes, imaging and laboratory services, wound care centers, more than 300 physician offices for adults and pediatrics, and 11 urgent care centers in partnership with CareSpot Urgent Care.