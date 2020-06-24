The University of Louisiana at Lafayette may have a new, permanent business dean soon.
Provost Jaimie L. Hebert said plans call for an announcement to be made in July.
The Moody College of Business has conducted a national search to seek a permanent replacement for Bret Becton, who served as dean for three years. He resigned a year ago to become business dean at the University of Southern Mississippi, his alma mater, Hebert said.
Geralyn Franklin has served as interim dean since summer 2019, temporarily replacing Becton while the university conducted a national search.
“We are in the process of completing that search now,” Hebert said in an emailed message Wednesday. “We were delayed a bit due to travel and visitation restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We intend to have a permanent dean announced in July.”
A campus spokesman confirmed that some finalists for the position were on campus this week.
Franklin’s appointment as interim is set to conclude at the end of the month. UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie has requested that the UL System office extend her contract until Aug. 15 to help with the transition.
The system board members were scheduled to handle the request at their Thursday meeting.