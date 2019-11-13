B1 Bank, originally known as Business First Bank, will hold a grand opening of its new River Ranch offices at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The bank moved recently from its space in the Oil Center to at 6,000-square-foot building in River Ranch at 1201 Camellia Blvd., Suite 100. It gives the bank space to expand and hire more people, assistant vice president Tammie Romero said.
"We've been in the Lafayette market for 12 years and we were originally located in the Oil Center as a commercial banking center started by Buddy Roemer," she said. "River Ranch was just a better spot for us to get more foot traffic in the door."
B1 Bank is the 12th largest bank in Lafayette by deposits. It has 24 offices statewide.