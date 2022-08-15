Waitr, the Lafayette company that started as the idea of Chris Meaux as an app-based meal delivery service before being sold, has officially changed its name to ASAP.
The move is part of the company’s rebrand as one that will “deliver anything” and not just takeout from your favorite restaurant. ASAP can now deliver alcohol, sporting goods, luxury apparel, auto and electrical parts, and other products.
“ASAP expresses our new brand identity, building on our original delivery ethos,” CEO and board chair Carl Grimstad said. “The strategies we have implemented have reinforced our ‘anything, anywhere ASAP’ vision, making us the go-to company for a wider range of products and services. And of course, our emphasis on working with businesses to make them more successful will never change.”
The move comes after the company posted a second quarter loss of $11.7 million as due largely to higher gas prices, inflation and competition. The company’s losses were more than double the $5.6 million loss a year ago but down from the $77 million loss reported in the first quarter.
The company will later reveal a new ticker symbol. Shares were selling at 40 cents as of mid-morning Monday.