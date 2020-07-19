The Pelican State Portfolio, a group of Louisiana stocks tracked by the newspaper, fell short of the heights set by the broader market during the second quarter.
The 21 Louisiana-based publicly traded companies that make up the portfolio were up 14.4% collectively for the quarter.
In comparison, the Russell 2000, which follows small-cap stocks that have an average market capitalization of $1.3 billion, was up 27.8% during the quarter. The S&P 500, which tracks 500 large companies, was up by 24.1%. The Dow Jones industrial average, an index of 30 top businesses, was up 21.6%.
Despite the toll the coronavirus pandemic took on the national economy, with 17.8 million people unemployed during June, the markets had their best performances in decades, said Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University. Ricchiuti tracks regional stocks across the South through the university's Burkenroad Reports.
“The stock market is forward-looking; they’re looking six to nine months ahead,” he said. “It’s not about the economy. It’s about corporate profits.”
And even though it seems counter-intuitive, there’s a history showing the higher unemployment is, the better the market performs because of government support. When unemployment is below 4.5%, the annual rate of return is 8.4%, Ricchiuti said. When unemployment is between 4.5% and 5.5%, the rate of return is 8.7%. An unemployment rate between 5.5% and 6.8% generates average stock returns of 14.6%, and rates over 6.8% lead to 18.7% returns in the market.
“When unemployment is high, the Federal Reserve opens up all the spigots to get the economy going,” Ricchiuti said.
Many companies are being bludgeoned by the high unemployment and people leery of leaving their homes because of the pandemic. But major businesses such as Amazon, Netflix, Apple and Alphabet have benefited from the increase in people shopping online and streaming entertainment. “If you look at the raw numbers, that’s what’s sending the market up,” Ricchiuti said.
The Pelican State Portfolio's performance was better over the 12-month period ending on June 30. The index was up 12.3% for the period and outperformed the broader market.
The S&P was up by 5.4% over the course of a year ending June 30; the Russell 2000 was down by 8%; and the Dow fell by 3%.
The best-performing stock in the portfolio was Waitr, the Lake Charles-based food delivery service that has seen its business take off as a result of the pandemic. The stock price rose nearly 114% during the second quarter and almost 717% for the 12-month period.
Even with the big jumps, Waitr stock ended the quarter trading at $2.63, a sign of how much the company had been beaten down. Waitr is expected to post a profit in the second quarter, the first time the company has been in the black since it went public in late 2018.
“The stock had been crushed and they’re still digging out,” Ricchiuti said, “but they are in the perfect business right now.”
Another company that has been helped by people staying at home is Pool Corp., the Covington-based wholesale supplier of pool equipment. Its shares rose 38.5% for the quarter to close at just under $272. Investors have taken note of Pool Corp., because it’s become clear that people won’t be traveling anywhere anytime soon, he said.
Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising saw its stock price go up more than 31% in the quarter, despite the slowing economy and fewer people traveling to see its digital billboards.
“Advertising is normally one of the first things to go when the economy slows down and the first thing that money is spent on when things are coming back,” Ricchiuti said. Lamar’s performance could be a case of the market coming back ahead of the economy, he said, or it could be a result of all the spending currently being done by government agencies and hospitals to warn people about the pandemic.
The biggest loser was Houma-based SEACOR Marine Holdings, which saw its stock price fall by nearly 42% during the quarter to $2.55 a share.
The company has been battered by low oil prices that make offshore drilling not appealing. At the end of the quarter, oil prices got back into the $35 to $40 a barrel range, which Ricchiuti said is “kind of troublesome."
“That’s the point at which West Texas shale becomes marginally profitable and those are easy rigs to drill,” he said. Because it’s easy to get oil out of West Texas shale, the price of oil once again gets pushed back down, putting offshore drilling further back.
“That’s the ceiling stopping any activity down here in the Gulf of Mexico,” Ricchiuti said.