App-based laundry service Hampr, which launched in Lafayette Parish last month will be expanding to the Baton Rouge market in March.
Laurel Hess, president and CEO of Hampr and president of Rally Marketing, announced the expansion via press release Monday morning. The app will go online for customers in Baton Rouge area on March 14.
"The reception has been pretty overwhelming. We saw a lot more excitement and demand in the first two weeks than we had expected, but we were able to handle it all," Hess said. "We actually had a lot of demand in Baton Rouge when we launched, so all we have to do is find 'washrs' and we can launch in a city."
Hampr allows users to have their laundry picked up, washed, folded and returned to them by local "washrs," a group of stay-at-home parents, retirees or others who are interested in earning additional income.
Hess said because of Washr's lean infrastructure and their asset-free model, they could expand quickly to other markets with demand without needing to worry too much about growing too fast.
People in Baton Rouge who are interested in the service can download the Hampr app now on the Apple Store and Google Play and sign up for the app. They will then be notified when Hampr goes live on March 14.