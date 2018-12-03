Sam Oliver was named executive director for the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., in October. The Lafayette native is a graduate of LSU and Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, Scotland and was previously assistant director for the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans.

I grew up attending ArtWalk on Jefferson Street, and once upon a time, my father was a partner for an art gallery, next door to what is now the Wurst Biergarten. If you count that experience, my first job in the arts was scrubbing the gallery’s formica tile floor. The people who deserve credit for my early experiences besides my family included Cheryl Castille and Jarin Schexnaydre, who were both involved at Cite des Arts during my high school years and who both remain great inspirations to me today.

While at LSU, I had a specific plan to become a professor of classics, which ended abruptly when I discovered that my passion for ancient art and language paled in comparison to my interest in living people and culture. As much as in ancient times, the most lasting and parading-shaping work comes from our society’s artists, writers and thinkers who push at the edges of popular expectations and the limits of knowledge.

I was interested to see what lessons Louisiana might learn from a place like Edinburgh in particular, which has developed itself into the festival capital of Europe, whose performance festivals bring millions of visitors annually to the city from around the world. Scotland is not unlike Louisiana in many ways — a proud regional identity rooted in its language, history and agricultural way of life and one which values hospitality and celebration. If we can build on those same strengths, there’s a huge opportunity to bring greater year-round economic activity to our region.

This position has long been a goal for me professionally, and I am thrilled to be in it. I’ve got the best job in town, promoting and connecting the arts and cultural community and engaging with visitors and audience members.

Between the strong studio art program at UL-Lafayette and the deep connection that natives feel to return home, I feel that Acadiana punches way above its weight when it comes to the visual artists who come from and choose to remain and work in this region.

I am particularly passionate for engaging new audiences to have a new type of experience — music, dance, theater, film, visual arts or otherwise — and to learn what keeps them coming back for more.

I’m a participatory manager. I believe a good leader needs to be like a nurse, watching and listening closely to the real people around them and never forgetting that the work — particularly arts and cultural work — is a human affair. No one method is guaranteed to work in all cases, just as you cannot have the same performance every night and have it make a real impact on the community.

I don’t believe that most people understand that organizations that create and promote cultural activity are not givens. Acadiana Center for the Arts, Festivals Acadiens et Creole, Festival International de Louisiane and the rest are all community-supported nonprofits that rely on the everyday citizen to get involved as volunteers, members and ticket buyers so that they can survive to bring great art, music and joy to future generations in Acadiana.