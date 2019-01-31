Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, was installed as vice-chair of the Louisiana Travel Association's board of directors at its annual meeting.

“I am honored to be serving LTA and the 750 members the association represents throughout the state,” Berthelot said. “This organization has worked to lead and strengthen Louisiana’s tourism industry for 58 years, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to keep the momentum going.”

Others installed include chair Janice Delerno Verges with the Stockade Bed & Breakfast of Baton Rouge, independent consultant Kerry Andersen as secretary; Kyle Edmiston with Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana CVB as treasurer and Travis Napper with Ruston-Lincoln CVB as immediate past chair.

“Our executive committee and board of directors are responsible for helping us meet the needs of our members and making sure we accomplish our goals of providing educational and marketing opportunities while also advocating on the industry’s behalf,” said Jill Kidder, LTA president and CEO. “We are excited to be starting off another year with a great group of industry leaders that represent the entire state.”