Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, was installed as vice-chair of the Louisiana Travel Association's board of directors at its annual meeting.
“I am honored to be serving LTA and the 750 members the association represents throughout the state,” Berthelot said. “This organization has worked to lead and strengthen Louisiana’s tourism industry for 58 years, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to keep the momentum going.”
Others installed include chair Janice Delerno Verges with the Stockade Bed & Breakfast of Baton Rouge, independent consultant Kerry Andersen as secretary; Kyle Edmiston with Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana CVB as treasurer and Travis Napper with Ruston-Lincoln CVB as immediate past chair.
“Our executive committee and board of directors are responsible for helping us meet the needs of our members and making sure we accomplish our goals of providing educational and marketing opportunities while also advocating on the industry’s behalf,” said Jill Kidder, LTA president and CEO. “We are excited to be starting off another year with a great group of industry leaders that represent the entire state.”
Acadiana Business Today: Dean-O's Pizza to open Carencro location by end of the year; LSU researchers team up with coastal colleagues to defend against hurricanes
Lafayette pizza eatery Dean-O's Pizza will open a Carencro location by the end of the year, president and CEO Tim Metcalf said.
Flying drones toward hurricanes to gather better scientific data is just one idea under consideration as LSU researchers team up with their co…
Magnolia Estates, located at 1511 Dulles Drive in Scott, will hold a grand opening at 11:30 a.m. Thursday for its expansion of Camelot Rehabil…
The Asian Chamber of Commerce of Acadiana will hold its Lunar New Year Festival Saturday at Parc International to showcase cultures and tradit…
Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission CEO installed as vice-chair of board for Louisiana Travel Association
Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, was installed as vice-chair of the Louisiana Travel Asso…
ATLANTA — Roger Goodell broke his 10 days of silence Wednesday.