Consumer spending continued to climb in February in Lafayette Parish as the total retail sales recorded was the highest ever for that month.
The $530.7 million in retail sales shattered the previous high mark of $474.6 million in 2014 as spending continued to spike as restrictions were lifted due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
Sales are up nearly 10% from a year ago and over 12% from 2019, and sales in each of the parish’s six municipalities also reported large gains compared to a year ago.
“As we’ve passed the one-year anniversary of business closures due to the spread of COVID-19, it’s very reassuring to see retail sales continue at a brisk pace,” LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “We’ve rallied to support local retailers, restaurants and service providers in the past year, and I hope to see that trend continue. These businesses are the lifeblood of our economy.”
Sales in the city of Lafayette totaled a February record of $361.9 million, which for the first time in five years increased from January’s total. The city is 9% ahead of last year’s total.
Other municipalities also reported significant gains February compared to a year ago: Carencro at $29.5 million, up from $20.4 million a year ago; Youngsville at $28.8 million, up from $22.6 million a year ago; Scott at $21.6 million, up from $18.3 million a year ago; Broussard at $43.5 million, up from $40.5 million a year ago; and Duson at just under $3 million, up from $2.1 million a year ago.
Data points from the city of Lafayette include:
- $23.5 million in sales at grocery stores, up from a year ago but down from a month ago and the highest on record for February.
- $30.4 million in sales at restaurants, a total that eclipsed the figure from a year ago.
- $2.1 million in sales at bars and night clubs, the slowest month since August while those establishments operated under COVID-19 restrictions.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.