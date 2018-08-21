The state has terminated an agreement with Bell Helicopter in Lafayette, saying the company failed to live up to manufacturing commitments at a $26.3 million state-funded facility designed for aerospace assembly operations.
State officials said that under terms in the agreement allowing termination for cause, the state is entitled to a $16 million payment from Bell Helicopter and expects to separately pursue additional damages.
Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said the company first proposed assembling 505 JetRanger X helicopters and later proposed substituting that with 525 Relentless helicopter subassembly operations.
“Following four years of underperformance by the company and a failure to produce either of the agreed-upon operations, LED has elected to terminate its Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with Bell Helicopter,” Pierson said. “From the beginning of this project in 2013, LED valued Bell Helicopter as a world-class manufacturer with world-class aerospace products. We regret that our experience with Bell Helicopter has left the state of Louisiana with no other choice but to terminate the CEA for a once-promising project."
After a downturn in global demand for helicopters, Bell Helicopter wanted to move assembly of the 505 JetRanger X aircraft from Louisiana to Canada, Pierson said. The state agreed to work with the company, which proposed substituting cabin subassembly — not full assembly — of its 525 Relentless helicopter, along with defense-related manufacturing activities, at the Lafayette Aircraft Assembly Center.
Negotiations in 2016 led to an amended agreement in 2017 that enabled the company to hit a lower employment threshold of 95 new direct jobs instead of the originally committed 115 jobs. The state also extended the term of the agreement from 2029 to an ending date in 2031 in an attempt to capture the project’s economic impact and value.
“Under the amended CEA, Bell Helicopter failed to achieve continuous commercial 525 Relentless cabin subassembly operations by Dec. 31, 2017," Pierson said.
In February, Bell Helicopter unilaterally informed the state it wanted to move the eventual 525 Relentless helicopter cabin subassembly operations from Lafayette to Amarillo, Texas, and to substitute other nonassembly operations in Lafayette, he said.
The agreement also had required the company to have 25 new full-time jobs in 2017 and 95 in 2018. Bell Helicopter employs 22 at the site.
“Despite LED’s efforts to accommodate Bell Helicopter, the company never identified a path forward for meeting its obligations to the state of Louisiana. The state of Louisiana has met its obligations for the project; Bell Helicopter has not,” Pierson said.
“We regret that we must terminate the CEA and close out the project, but the company has defaulted on numerous occasions, leaving us no other course. We must protect the interests of the state of Louisiana and its taxpayers," he said. "We continue to ask the company to agree upon an amicable settlement of its financial obligations to the state of Louisiana, and we hope to resolve this matter in a positive fashion for all.”