Mike Fruge with Fruge Aquafarms says this about their products in recent years: “In today’s marketplace for farming, if you’re not thinking about innovation, you’re probably not going to be farming much longer.”
And it’s kept the farms producing items in a changing business climate during the coronavirus pandemic. As longtime crawfish and rice farmers since the 1980s, brothers Mike and Mark have embarked on the JT Meleck rice vodka and their latest item, hand sanitizer.
Mike Fruge spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
At the start of the pandemic, JT Meleck pivoted to produce hand sanitizer during a time when it became popular with the public. At the time Mike was worried about his 65 employees who had been idled at a time when all of their customers were shut down and restaurants were closed.
The company utilized its stock of spirits and converted the batch into a product consisting of 80% alcohol, glycerin, hydrogen peroxide and purified water.
The JT Meleck line is named after their brothers’ great-great-uncle, John “JT” Meleck, who started growing “Providence Style” rice in 1896 after migrating to the area from the Midwest after the Civil War years in search of cheap land. The trek was made in covered wagons and lasted two years.
After learning the hard way that corn and other commodities didn’t grow in Louisiana as well as they had in the Midwest, Meleck started growing what was called Providence style rice, which was planted on low-lying bottomland that depended on rainwater that would seep down from the higher ground to nourish the crop.
Meleck’s rice farm joined many other rice industry operations, which took off around the turn of the 20th century.